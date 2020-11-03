THREE OAKS — Emil Ernest (Ernie) Hollender of Lithuanian descent, age 82, of Three Oaks, Michigan passed away at home under the care of Caring Circle Hospice on October 28, 2020.
He received his B.S., in Business from DePaul University, Chicago, IL. 1962.
He retired from Man Roland, Inc. a division of Boeing North America/Rockwell International.
Ernie was an experienced arts organizer, who successfully established art centers, promoted Lithuanian culture, as well as, American artist and songwriters-singers.
He served on the Board of Directors of the Lithuanian Cultural Council, Northern Indiana Arts Association, and Art Gallery-Ciurlionis.
Cremation has taken place. No services were held for Ernie at his request. Arrangements were entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Ernie’s remains were interred at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Three Oaks.
