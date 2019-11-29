NEW BUFFALO — Francis R. "Frank" Cyplik, age 73, of New Buffalo, MI, a loving husband of Kathy, Frank was a wonderful brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, loyal friend and neighbor. He passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in St. Joseph, MI.
Frank was an amazing and true gentleman that loved life, travel, fishing and everyone he shared life with.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Frank's life will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Avenue, Holland, MI.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com for further information.
