UNION PIER — George Henry Reitz, age 86, of Union Pier, died peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020, in the comfort of his family’s presence.
He was born July 3, 1933, in New Troy, Michigan, the oldest of three children born to George and Rose Reitz. He married Ruby Jean Pivoney Brown May 23, 1981, in Lakeside, Michigan. She survives.
George was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He served in the Marine Corps and was in the Korean War from August 1953 to October 1954 in Dog Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Division as a machine gunner. He was a member of the Marine Corps League, a member of the American Legion Post 568, Honor Guard for Posts 169 and 204, and a member of the VFW 2536. He was a retired Union Labor Local 81 where he worked for over fifty years. George enjoyed being in the outdoors where he fished, hunted, and worked on his tractor. He also loved cheering on his great grandchildren at their sporting events.
George will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years, Ruby Reitz of Union Pier; sons, Rick (Sandy) Reitz of Three Oaks; stepson, Barry Brown of Three Oaks; Son-in-Law, Dino DiMuro of Los Angeles; four grandchildren, Matthew (Alisha) Reitz of New Buffalo, Erica (Chad) Clark of LaPorte, Indiana, Friday (Rayna) DiMuro of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Elizabeth DiMuro of Greenville, South Carolina; eight great grandchildren, Emma, Cole, Alivia, Austin, Callyn, Ryan, Ethan and Reed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Julie DiMuro; son, Jeffrey Reitz; stepson, Michael Brown; and grandson, Craig Reitz.
Family and friends will gather at a time and at a date yet to be determined.
The family prefers contributions be made in Mr. Reitz’ memory to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive Triangle, Virginia 22172 or the Veteran organization of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
