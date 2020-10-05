NEW BUFFALO — George R. Albrecht, 92, of New Buffalo, formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at The Arbors, Michigan City, IN.
A celebration of life service will be held on 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton, New Buffalo, MI, with military honors rendered by the New Buffalo American Legion, Post 169. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service from 1:30-2:30 also at the funeral home. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com.
George was born on March 4, 1928, to George and Loretha (Peters) in Chicago, Illinois. On April 16, 1988, he married Nancy Kemmer. George served honorably in United States Navy for twenty-five years and was a member of the New Buffalo American Legion. He enjoyed sign making and boating. Most of all, George cherished time spent with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
George is survived by his wife, Nancy Albrecht; children, Matthew Albrecht, Kenneth Moser and Paul Moser; grandchildren, Patrick Moser, Addisen Albrecht, Mia Moser and Aksel Albrecht; sister, Gloria Lorraine (& the late Thomas) Webb; brother, Robert (Sandi) Albrecht; sister-in-law, Patricia (Robert) Kaveckas and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents George & Loretha Albrecht; brother, Frank Albrecht and brother-in-law, Thomas Webb.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.