THREE OAKS — Geraldine Theresa Vavra, 93, of Three Oaks, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, peacefully at home.
Geraldine was born February 1, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, to John F and Clara Dorothy (Damptz) Pionke. She married Richard George Vavra on April 3, 1948 and he preceded her in death on June 3, 2008.
Geraldine cherished her family. She enjoyed every opportunity to see her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews . She had a family reunion a few years back which gave her the chance to see most of her extended family. She grew up in the city, but learned to enjoy farm living in Southwest Michigan.
She is survived by her sister, Rosemary (Pionke) Druffel, five children, Donna (Richard) Vavra-Musser, Mary Vavra, Irene (John) Vavra Sinner, Andrew (Gloria) Vavra and Carol Vavra as well as eight grandchildren, David Vavra, Kate Vavra-Musser, Michael Bowen, Kevin Keen, Stuart Vavra, Sarah Mooney, Hannah Vavra and Alex Keen; four great grandchildren, Tyler Vavra, Abigail Vavra, Freya Mooney and Rowan Mooney and one great great granddaughter, LillaMai Vavra.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, her granddaughter Emily Vavra, brothers, Edmond Pionke, John Pionke, James Pionke and Richard Pionke; and sisters, Helen Pionke, Clara Pionke, Frances (Pionke) Lesser, Lorraine (Pionke) Kehoe, Laverne (Pionke) Badini.
Geraldine will be laid to rest next to her husband, Richard Vavra. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Pine Grove Cemetery, New Buffalo, Michigan.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks, Michigan 49128. Please share a message or memory online: wagnercares.com.
