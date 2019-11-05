SAWYER — Gregory Lawrence Wagner, age 78, of Sawyer, died peacefully, Sunday, November 3, 2019, in his residence in the presence of his family.
Greg was born August 28, 1941, the twelfth of fifteen children of John and Jean Wagner of Chicago, Illinois. He married Margaret “Peggy” Catherine Harrington, October 17, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois.
Greg served honorably in the U.S. Army Missile Command in Fort Carson, Colorado, from 1959 to 1962. He then worked as a brakeman and conductor for CSX Railroad for thirty-five years.
Greg will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Peggy Wagner of Sawyer; one daughter, Margaret Mary “Maggie” (Jerry) Olson of Harbert, Michigan; two sons, Gregory John (Joey) Wagner, Gary Lawrence (Kimberly) Wagner, both of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Nicholas Rosenbaum, Kathryn (Payton) Aubrey, Natalie Wagner, Grant Wagner; two great grandchildren, Rylynn Rosenbaum, Miles Aubrey; one sister, Patsy (Jerry) Javier; two brothers, William (Pat) Wagner, Timothy (Joan) Wagner; three sisters in law, Mary Wagner, Janice Wagner, Joan Wagner; one brother in law, Bill Wilson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Barbra Wilson; ten brothers, Eddie Wagner, Jack Wagner, James Wagner, Robert Wagner, Wayne Wagner, Ronald Wagner, Tommy Wagner, Terrence Wagner, Randall Wagner, Daniel Wagner.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Agnes Catholic Church, 6781 Sawyer Road, Sawyer with Father Vanathaiyan Savariuthu MSFS officiating.
Mr. Wagner’s remains will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery in Chikaming Township where he will be accorded full Military Honors.
The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Gregory to either, Saint Agnes Catholic Church, 6781 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, Michigan 49125, or, American Diabetes Association, 20700 Civic Center Drive, Suite 100, Southfield, Michigan 48076.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, Michigan, 49128. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.