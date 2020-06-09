UNION PIER — Helen Ann Valvoda, 93, of Union Pier, MI, passed away at her home on Monday, June 8, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel – 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, MI.
Helen was born on July 27, 1926 in Chicago, IL, to the late Wasyl and Anna (Babina) Proczek. On May 2, 1948 in Chicago she married Raymond Valvoda; he preceded her in death on January 21, 2004.
Helen is survived by a sister – Anna Proczek of Lockport, IL, and many nephews and nieces. Also preceding her in death are sisters – Genevieve Sanavaitis, Francis Zygadlo, and Sophie Kozlowski, and brothers – Frank and John Proczek.
Helen and her husband were the former owners and operators of the Driftwood Motel. She loved fishing, going to garage sales, dancing, but most of all her family. Helen was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Church and also the Altar and Rosary Society of the church.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary of the Lake Church in New Buffalo on Thursday, June 11, 1 p.m. with Father John Peter Ambrose officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in New Buffalo. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday prior to the service at Sommerfeld Chapel from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. If you wish to leave the family a message of condolence you may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com.
