BARODA — Iva Jean Penley, 74, of Baroda, died peacefully July 4, 2019, in Hanson Hospice Center.
Iva was born December 16, 1944 in Blytheville,Arkansas, the fourth daughter to Carl and Margie Denton. She married Jerry Wayne Penley August 11, 1963. After forty eight years and eleven days of marriage, he preceded her in death August 22, 2005.
Iva will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She was a long time member of First Apostolic Church of Bridgman. Iva always put God first. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten by family and friends.
Iva is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Darren) Hellenga of Three Oaks, Donna Lomoro of Baroda; two sons, Terry Penley of Baroda, Kenneth Penley of Baroda; twelve grandchildren, Heather, Christopher, Corey, Stephanie, Jessica, Chelsy, Ryne, Grady, Jacob, Tabitha, Jared, Jordon; eight great grandchildren; one sister, Georgetta of Watervliet; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, Iva was preceded in death by three sisters, Carleta, Wanda, and Joanne.
Family and friends will gather 10 a.m. until 12 noon Thursday July 11, 2019 in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Ruggles Cemetery, 8350 Stevensville Baroda Road, Baroda, with Pastor David Coban officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or message online: wagnercares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.