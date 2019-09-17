THREE OAKS — James A. “Jim” Busse, age 86, of Three Oaks, died peacefully, Monday, September 16, 2019.
James was born January 27, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois, the third child to Stanley and Anna Busse. He married Joann Ruth Zebell March 3, 1952. She preceded him in death November 24, 1989.
James was a little league coach in Three Oaks for many years. He enjoyed fishing, horse races, watching football and the Cubs.
James will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one daughter, Gwendolyn (Jack) Schmidt of Three Oaks; two sons, Dennis “Dee” (Sue) Busse of Bridgman, Jeff (Pam) Busse of Three Oaks; four grandchildren, John (Kimberly) Schmidt of Bridgman, Erica Schmidt of Nashville, Tennessee, Dennis Busse of Lansing, Lauren (Chris) Ferguson of Grand Rapids; three great granddaughters, Emma, Maya, and Madalynn Schmidt; one sister, Mary Ann (Milton) Downer of San Leandro, California; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one son, Brian Keith Busse; two brothers, Ken and Merrill Busse.
Family and friends will gather 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, and Thursday, September 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks.
Mr. Busse will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Three Oaks, where he will be afforded full Military Honors.
The family prefers contributions be made in James’ memory to the Biggest Little Baseball Museum, Care of Three Oaks Library, 3 North Elm Street Three Oaks, Michigan 49128.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.