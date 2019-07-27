THREE OAKS — Jamie Allen Hollihan, age 37, of Three Oaks, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Lakeland Niles.
Jamie was born March 10,1982 in Michigan City, Indiana to James and Jacqueline Hollihan.
Jamie loved his wife and children, especially watching his children play sports and taking them fishing. He had a kind and gentle spirit and had a heart of gold.
Jamie will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of twenty years, Rebecca Springer of Three Oaks; daughter, Izabele; sons, Leland and Boston; parents, James and Jacqueline Hollihan of Michigan City, Indiana; brothers, Brian (Jessica Lewis) and Jeff (Rhonda) Hollihan both of Michigan City, Indiana; sister, Christie Hollihan of Michigan City, Indiana; mother-in-law, Danelle Springer and step-father-in-law, Pete Stathakis of Three Oaks; sisters-in-law, Deana (William) Dunnuck, Dana (John) Jackson, Meagan (Carlton) Olson all of Three Oaks; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Jamie was preceded in death by one sister, Tammy Killingbeck.
Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. EST Saturday, August 3, 2019, in the Three Oaks American Legion Post 204, 204 West Linden Street, Three Oaks.
The family prefers contributions be made in Jamie’s memory for the benefit of his children, Springer-Hollihan Memorial Fund c/o Meagan Olson, New Buffalo Savings Bank, 6701 West US 12, Three Oaks.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, Michigan. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
