ST. JOSEPH — Janice C. Gibson, 84, formerly of Harbert, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Whitcomb Towers in St. Joseph.
Due to current circumstances, private graveside services will be held. Celebration of Life Services will be announced at a future date.
Memorial donations in Janice’s memory may be made to the Daughter’s of the American Revolution or the Humane Society of Southwest Michigan. Those wishing to sign Janice’s Memory Book online may do so at starks-menchinger.com.
Janice was born December 24, 1935 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the only child of F.A. & Eva (Hansen) Kitchen. She attended Chicago Public Schools and later earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Personnel & Industrial Psychology from Roosevelt University, and an Associate Degree in Dental Hygiene from Northwestern University. Janice also graduated from the Chicago School of Interior Design. She was employed as a Personnel Specialist at Consolidated Packaging Corporation and was the co-owner of Cameo Consultants on Dearborn Street. For many years she narrated North Shore fashion shows and modeled for several Loop Boutiques and was proud to serve on the Carson Pirie Scott College Fashion Board in the 50’s.
In 1966 in Chicago, Janice married Jack P. Gibson of Lakeside, MI. They made their home in Harbert from where she commuted on the South Shore to her office until her early retirement.
Janice was active in the American Association of Universities where she held a state office, the Daughters of the American Revolution, holding several offices, Monday Musical, New Buffalo Service League, Krasl Art Center, serving on the board of directors, and the President of the Friends Board, the Harbert Community Church, where she served on the board of directors for eight years, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. Janice was elected to two four-year terms on the Chikaming Township Parks Board. Janice volunteered for Junior Achievement and the Literacy Counsel.
As a vocal talent, Janice lent her soprano voice to the Chicago Choral Club and the Chicago Symphony Women’s Chorus, the DAR State Chorus and many local chorus groups and choirs.
In her earlier years, Janice was an accomplished downhill skier. In 1962, she was crowned “Queen of the Chicago Metro Ski Clubs” in a ceremony at Morrison Hotel. She was nominated twice, and in 1995 included in a publication of Two-Thousand Noteworthy American Women.
Janice was an avid reader, belonging to several book clubs, loved concerts, musicals, golf and traveling. Janice & Jack visited twenty-seven countries and most of the United States.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, her devoted husband of forty-three years, Jack, and a half-sister Everetta Wright. She leaves behind two sons - Jack (Rhonda) Gibson of St. Joseph, William “Bill” Gibson of Stevensville, grandchildren - Joshua, Jordan Renee, Justin & Joely Lynn Gibson, and daughter-in-law Melissa Gibson.
