WABASH, Ind. — Jerry Allen McVicker, 90, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 12, 1929 in Wabash, to Paul “Pete” and Edna (Potterf) McVicker.
Jerry was a 1948 graduate of Wabash High School. He married Norma Carver in Urbana, Indiana on April 22, 1954. Jerry was a US Navy veteran, serving four years in Korea, during the Korean Conflict. He was an electrician at Fisher Body in Marion, retiring in 1991 after 37 years. Jerry was a Past Master, and longtime secretary/treasurer of the Hanna Masonic Lodge No. 61. He was also a member of the Fort Wayne Scottish Rite, Fort Wayne Mizpah Shrine, Wabash Shrine Club, and Royal Order of the Jesters. He thoroughly enjoyed driving the mini fire trucks for Shriner parades all over the midwest. Jerry was also a member of the Lagro American Legion, Wabash V.F.W. Post 286, Wabash Elks, and Wabash Moose Lodge. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing for many years in World AM Tournaments in Myrtle Beach. He was a member at Etna Acres and very proud of his hole-in-one on hole two.
He is survived by his adoring wife of 66 years, Norma McVicker of Wabash. Norma and Jerry spent many miles on the road exploring the USA and in September of 2014, he took his entire family of 12 to Ireland to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by three children, David (Fran) McVicker of Lagro, Indiana, Diane (Conrad) Morris of Wabash, and Donna (Michael) Messenger of New Buffalo, Michigan, four grandchildren, Athina Morris of Tampa, Florida, Dimitri Morris of Indianapolis, Indiana, Evan and Nicholas Messinger, both of New Buffalo, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Dorothy “Dottie” McVicker who died in 1988, and three brothers, James, Robert, and Steven McVicker.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at First Church of God, 525 North Miami Street, Wabash, Indiana. Visitation with the family will start at 11 a.m., and services will begin at 11:30 a.m. With respect to the family, social distancing will be observed. Burial will be in Falls Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.
Preferred memorials are Shriner’s Hospital for Children or the National Kidney Foundation.
The memorial guest book for Jerry may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
