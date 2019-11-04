NEW BUFFALO — Jo Ann Jansky, age 69, of New Buffalo, died peacefully, Friday, November 1, 2019, in the comfort of her family’s presence.
Jo was born April 21, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois, the only child to Harold and Betty Metzger.
Jo was a dedicated mother who cherished her children and grandchildren. She was a hardworking woman loved by many. She always had an imaginative sense of humor with an infectious laugh. Jo enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with her family, friends, and her beloved dog Tank.
Jo will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Gretchen (John) Robbins of Bridgman, Carrie (Richard) Cardone of New Buffalo; one son, Richard “Rich” (Erica) Akins of Lafayette, Indiana; her soul mate, William Jansky of Lafayette, Indiana; eleven grandchildren and several great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Lorne Akins; and one grandchild.
Family and friends gathered to tell stories and share memories Sunday, November 3, 2019, in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks.
The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Ms. Jansky to Berrien County Cancer Services, Inc., 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks.
Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
