BRIDGMAN — John Aloysius Krsul Jr., who rose from simple beginnings to leadership roles in the American and Michigan Bar Association, became a deeply compassionate and loving family man, and gave infinitely to others less fortunate than he, died at age 82 at his house in Bridgman, Michigan, on June 11, 2020. John passed away unexpectedly of natural causes.
He was born to parents Ann and John Krsul Sr. on March 24, 1938, in Highland Park, Michigan. John graduated from Redford High School in Detroit and then attended Albion College. It was there that he met the love of his life, Justine Oliver. He spotted her at the Freshman mixer and announced to her that night that he would marry her. They married in 1958 while in their senior year.
After his term as a Fulbright scholar in Germany, he attended the University of Michigan Law School. He graduated in 1962 then promptly joined the Dickinson Wright law firm in Detroit where he was a corporate and anti-trust lawyer. He was very involved with the American Bar Association and was President of the Michigan Bar Association from 1982-83. With the ABA he served on the Board of Governors and also served as Treasurer. Upon “retiring” at age 63, he went on to serve for 15 years as a board member and officer of the ABA Retirement Fund, as well as the legal counsel for the Brookview Montessori School in Benton Harbor, MI. He also volunteered to many local non-profits.
In 2015, he became the Interim Executive Director of The Pokagon Fund. After completing this role, he continued on with the Fund until the present day as Special Liaison to the Board. His work at the fund was the culmination of a lifetime of service. The organization was not only life-changing to the people receiving the funds but also transformative for John who flourished through his work with people in the community. John’s immense grace and empathy informed all that he did.
Despite the enormity of these achievements, he considered his greatest accomplishment to be his family. He was devoted to his wife, Justine, and his two daughters, Ann and Mary. During his busy career he still found time to spend endless hours with his family, coaching softball teams, driving grueling stints to and from ski races, attending sports events of all kinds, including the beloved Detroit Tigers and University of Michigan Football team. He was an intrepid traveler and rapacious explorer who was determined to show his family every historical landmark, battlefield, and scenic view from coast to coast and beyond. He took grandparenting to an even greater level. His breathtaking devotion to his five grandchildren Katie, Caleb, Peter Grace, and Harry was boundless.
His extracurriculars were also legendary. He was a cultural fanatic, obsessing over opera, symphonies, art, film and musicals. He was an insatiable skier and golfer. Sundays found him at Harbert Community Church. John had an unquenchable, voracious, and tireless thirst for life in all its manifestations. The evening before he passed away, he coaxed his reluctant wife of 62 years out onto the vast and blustery Lake Michigan beach to witness the nightly playing of Taps at sundown. He commented to Justine on how deeply happy the beauty and majesty of the experience moved him. He plumbed the depths of joy until the very last hour of his life.
He is survived by his wife Justine, daughter Ann (Leslie), daughter Mary (Andrew), his grandchildren Katie (Elvin), Caleb, Peter Grace, and Harry.
A celebration of life service is planned for Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Rd., Sawyer, MI, with Pastor Jay Fast officiating. Burial will take place at Lakeside Cemetery. Friends were scheduled to visit with the family on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 5 PM until 8 PM at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to Harbert Community Church-Neighbor by Neighbor, 6444 Harbert Rd., Sawyer, MI,. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.