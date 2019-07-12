THREE OAKS — John William Hotwagner, 68, of Three Oaks, Mich., passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel – 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, Mich.
John was born on Feb. 8, 1951, in Chicago to the late John William and Virginia Lee (Horton) Hotwagner. He was a general contractor by trade, as that he built the solid foundation to his family. He was truly a gift from God and the greatest man we will ever know. Dedicating his life to helping others, raising children, and teaching people the facts of life. He maintained old-fashioned values and was loyal to a fault. He entertained through laughter, music, and storytelling. He was honest, reliable, blunt and selfless. John was beyond one of a kind. He was a husband, friend, business owner, hustler, son, nephew, cousin, uncle, grandfather, mentor, brother, and one in a lifetime FATHER.
John is survived by his wife Jeannie; children – John Hotwagner, Jr. of Orlando, Fla., Rachel (Kevin) Conway of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Renee Hotwagner of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Rebecca (Darrell) Becker with Dana Snelling and family of Punta Gorda, Fla., Roberta (Tynon Smith) Hotwagner of Sanford, Fla., Robin Hotwagner of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Rhonda Hotwagner of Three Oaks, Mich.; grandchildren – Justin (Erica) Krueger, Jonathan Krueger, Jenna Krueger, Ariah Slayden, Jarek Hotwagner, Domonnick (Jazmin) Johnson, Racquel Jeffries, Carter Jeffries, Dajon Day, Jayda Hotwagner and Tanner Keagle; four great grandchildren; step-children – Treccia Proffit and Terry Brewer; step-grandchildren – Jessica Fishback, Makayla Proffit, Makenna Proffit, Neriah Brewer and Hadasah Brewer; two step-great grandchildren; and a sister – Nancy (Gary) Biela and niece Tracy and nephew Randy Biela. John is preceded in death by a son – Eric Hotwagner.
A Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2 p.m., at Sommerfeld Chapel in New Buffalo, with Rev. Terry Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Lakeside, Mich. Family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Saturday prior to the service from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Americans For Safe Access – Medical Cannabis at www.safeaccessnow.org Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com .
