THREE OAKS — John William “Jack” Zei of Three Oaks, (formerly of Chicago) passed the morning of Monday November 2, 2020 at the age of 41.
The family will be remembering him privately. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jack’s name to the Lieber Institute for Brain Development: at www.libd.org/contribute or online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Hard-working and dedicated, Jack was beloved by the clients of his property management business in New Buffalo. A gifted Graffiti artist; Jack’s work was seen all over the country, and was known worldwide. Jack loved the peace and beauty of the landscape of lower Michigan as much as the noise and grit of Chicago.
He was a loving and fiercely loyal Uncle, Brother, Son, Partner and Friend. His unique sense of humor was exemplified by his penchant for leaving sandwiches in the mailboxes of his sisters and nieces in Michigan. Friends and siblings would often receive a random text or phone call at any time of day, “because I was hoping you would have a good day…” or he would just show up for lunch, and chat for hours.
Jack is survived by his parents: Richard “Dick” and Delcina “Dusty” Zei of Three Oaks; brother: Rich (Julianne CeCe) Zei of Chicago; partner: Sasha Boersma; sisters: Ailene (David) Schultz of Buchanan, Jean Zei (George Kim) of Las Vegas, NV, Kristen (Joshua) Owen of Niles and Taylor (Christian) Luis of Arlington Heights; nieces: Brittney, Kate, and Victoria DesLauries, Kaily Owen (Gavin) Trudelle, Haven and Logan Luis; nephews: Jordan CeCe, Mason Drake Zei Benson, Brayden, Wyatt and William Schultz.
Arrangements entrusted to Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel. 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman.
