THREE OAKS — Joseph F. DeGiorgio, age 96, of Three Oaks, died peacefully, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in his residence.
Joseph was born December 20, 1923, in Chicago, Illinois to Nicholas and Alvera DeGiorgio. He married Madeline M. Iacovetti October 26, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois. She preceded him in death December 15, 1985. Joseph and his significant other, Rosemary Nigro, moved to Three Oaks in 1994. She preceded him in death in 2007.
Joseph enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of seventeen. He served in World War II as a member of the Naval Construction Battalion (SEABEES). He was a plumber for Ambros Plumbing and worked side jobs to put his four children through St. Nicholas of Toletine Catholic School. He spent most of his career working as a Caulker for the City of Chicago, retiring July 30, 1979.
Joseph will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Vera C. (Frank W. Murphy) DeGiorgio of Chicago, Illinois, Celeste T. (Angelo) Hornung of Hickory Hills, Illinois; two sons, Joe N. (Pauline) DeGiorgio of Cumming, Georgia, Nick T. (Janet) DeGiorgio of Berwyn, Illinois; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two sisters; two brothers; and significant other.
Family and friends will gather at a later date and a time, yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions be made in memory of Mr. DeGiorgio to the charity of the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation, 55 West Wacker Drive Suite 1100, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.