THREE OAKS — Joseph “Joe” Edward McKie, age 88, of Three Oaks, died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He now resides in Heaven with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Joe was born September 25, 1931 in Three Oaks Township to Joseph H. and Helen McKie. He married Patricia E. DeBoer October 1, 1955 in Three Oaks, Michigan. She preceded him in death April 20, 2015.
Joe was born in the farmhouse on the old McKie homestead, south of town on what is now Forest Lawn Road. In 1937, when six years old, he started school at the Basswood schoolhouse and the next year, continued into the first grade in Three Oaks. Joe graduated from Three Oaks High School as class President in 1950. After High School, about 1952, he worked at the Chamberlain Museum readying the exhibits there to be moved to Michigan State University in Lansing. Beginning in February of 1955, Joe worked 34 years, mostly on the night shift for Joy Manufacturing Company in Michigan City, Indiana. As time went on, he worked at the Three Oaks Post Office two to three days a week in the daytime from 1965-1977. After thirty-four years at Joy, the plant closed and it was on to finding work at Bridgman Schools and finally, in the hot tool crib at Cook Nuclear Plant in Bridgman.
In retirement, Joe and his wife Patricia drove cars for and to dealers Lochmandy and Siemens close to South Bend, Indiana. They were members of the First Reformed Church in Three Oaks until it closed in 2015. Joe loved the Lord and his family. He faithfully took his family to church, and in time, his children came to know Jesus. His legacy lives on in his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joe will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by four children, Mary (Edward G.) Duval of Middletown, Maryland, Patti (Michael D.) Shelby of Three Oaks, John J. (Cindee K) McKie of LaPorte, Indiana, Rebecca (Michael F.) Cluster of Three Oaks; seven grandchildren, Christi (James) Brown of Sanford, Maine, Joshua (Angela) McKie of LaPorte, Indiana, Andrea (Daniel) Hartstein of Granger, Indiana, Chad (Patricia) McKie of Pace, Florida, Thomas (Elisabeth) Duval of Sequim, Washington, Emily (Ethan) Zeiger of Hinesville, Georgia, Jonathan (Cori) Cluster of Three Oaks; eleven great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will gather at a later date and a time, yet to be determined. Joe will also be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions be made in memory of Mr. McKie to the Harbor Country Food Pantry, Post Office Box 113, Three Oaks, Michigan 49128.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks.
Please share a memory or a message online:wagnercares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.