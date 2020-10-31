THREE OAKS — Joseph W. Shermak, 99, of Three Oaks, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Bridgman.
He was born on October 11, 1921, in Harbert to the late John and Bessie (Irwin) Shermak. Joseph served proudly in the U.S. Army.
Preceding him in death are his parents, John and Bessie; wife Ruth Shermak; son, John Albert Shermak; sisters, Frances Smith, Fern Vollman, Betty Carlson; brothers, Ralph Shermak, Wilber Shermak, Lawrence Shermak and Earl Shermak.
A special thank you to his friends at River Valley Senior Center.
Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
