GALIEN — Joshua Adam Beechler, age 33, of Galien, died Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Joshua was born April 16, 1986, in South Bend, Indiana to James and Teresa Beechler.
Joshua loved his two boys. He enjoyed spending time with them and teaching them about his love of the outdoors. He was great hunter and fisherman. Joshua rode his motorcycle everywhere. He was a hard worker and loved his family.
Joshua will be greatly missed by family and friends.
He is survived by two sons, Adam Jaymes and Lucas Isaiah; his mother, Teresa Beechler of Galien; his father, James (Corina) Beechler of Buchanan; grandfather, Harry Beechler of Mishawaka, Indiana; two brothers, Matthew Beechler of La Porte, Indiana, Jonathan Beechler of Elkhart, Indiana; one stepbrother, Austin Holdren of Buchanan; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Anna Geminder and Isabella Beechler.
Family and friends will gather Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
Joshua’s remains will be laid to rest in Galien Township Cemetery at a later date. The family prefers contributions be made in Joshua’s memory to the family for his sons.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.