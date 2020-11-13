LAKESIDE — Joyce Lynne Pawlik, 69, of Lakeside, died peacefully Monday, November 9, 2020.
She was born June 3, 1951 in Memphis, Tennessee, the oldest of four children born to Robert and Joyce Nimocks. She grew up in Forrest City, Arkansas, and received a BA in Art History from Hollins College (now Hollins University) in Roanoke, Virginia. While at Hollins, Joyce Lynne studied abroad in Paris, cultivating a lifelong passion for French culture and language. She proceeded to earn an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, where she met her future husband. She married John Michael Pawlik II in Forrest City in 1983.
Joyce Lynne held children dear and engaged them with creativity and enthusiasm — often combining her interactions with a touch of face paint. She never let go of her own inner child. She was an avid gardener, an accomplished artist, and a revered storyteller. She welcomed friends and family into her fold with countless loaves of her homemade bread. Though she exuded joy, Joyce Lynne was also a fervent proponent of social justice and extending support for those less fortunate.
She retired in 2018 as the Director of Investments for the Sisters of the Holy Cross in Notre Dame, Indiana. Previously, she had corporate finance and investment banking experience with E.F. Hutton & Co. and Continental Bank and venture capital experience with Exxon Enterprises. She worked in Geneva, Switzerland for an international commodities trading organization.
Joyce Lynne will be profoundly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of thirty-seven years, John Pawlik of Lakeside; one daughter, Claire Pawlik of Chicago; two sons, John (Mary) Pawlik III of Spring Lake, Michigan, Charles (fiancé Ellen Horste) Pawlik of Manhattan; three grandchildren, John Pawlik IV, Anne Marie Pawlik, Catherine Pawlik; her mother, Joyce Nimocks; two brothers, Robert (Suzanne) Nimocks III and Walter (Norka) Nimocks; and many dear friends throughout the globe. She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Lois Nimocks Beeson.
The family will observe a private remembrance.
Mrs. Pawlik’s remains will be laid to rest in Mount Vernon Cemetery in Forrest City, Arkansas.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Joyce Lynne be made to The Hollins University Fund, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24020 (https://www.hollins.edu/alumnae/giving/make-a-gift) or The Ocean Cleanup North Pacific Foundation, Dept LA 24875, Pasadena, CA 91185-4875 (https://theoceancleanup.com/donate).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
