Judith “Judy” Ann Bauer (Seeley), 81, formerly of Three Oaks, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, after a vigorous battle with cancer. She was born on December 8, 1938 to the late Helen Marie Seeley (Vollman) and Earl Patrick Seeley.
Judy was lovingly married to her late husband, Gordon Paul Bauer, for 35 years. She is survived by her two sons Michael (Celia) Bauer, James (Jennifer) Bauer and her four grandchildren, Sara (Eric) Bartel, Alexandra Bauer, Alyssa Bauer and Reid Bauer.
For the past 21 years Judy lived in Sarasota, Florida where she played an active role as a former president and board member of her condo association. She was an avid golfer who won seven 9 hole golf championship titles and enjoyed her weekly golf and dinner dates with “the gals”. Judy was also involved with causes that support cancer research such as “In the Pink.” Prior to moving to Sarasota, Judy lived in Bath, Ohio for 18 years raising her two sons and woodworking, quilting and crafting. She was a perfectionist and took great pride in her work which was often showcased at local craft festivals such as the famous Ohio Mart at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens.
A reuniting ceremony for Judy and Gordon will take place Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in her hometown of Three Oaks, Michigan, next to her mother and father in Forest Lawn Cemetery, with Military Honors being accorded to Gordon for his service.
The family prefers contributions in honor of Judy be made to either or both of the following non-profit organizations: In the Pink, 1727 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, Florida 34236, and/or, Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, 5989 Silver Falls Road, Suite 210, Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34236.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
