NEW BUFFALO — Karen Lynette York, 69, of New Buffalo, passed away on October 15th, 2020, peacefully at home after battling Alzheimer’s.
On September 6th, 1975 she married John York, together they had 2 children, Kerry (Jake) Frum and John (Amy) York. She also was affectionately known as Mor Mor by her 3 grandsons, Griffin, Beckett and Sullavan Frum.
She was born on January 16th, 1951, the youngest of 3 children to Robert and Karin Olson of Chesterton, Indiana, who both preceded her in death, along with her sister Arlene Olson. Her brother Ronald Olson survives in California.
Karen was a Girl Scout leader for many years, the owner and operator of Ollie’s Bike Shop, worked at New Buffalo Lumber and Napa Auto as a delivery driver.
Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will be held on Sunday November 1st at the American Legion Post 169 in New Buffalo from 1-5.
Donations can be made in Karen’s memory to Michiana Humana Society
722 SR 212 Michigan City, IN 46360 or Caring Circle of Lakeland 4025 Health Park Lane St. Joseph, MI 49085.
