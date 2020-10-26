Karen Lynnette York, John Michael York

NEW BUFFALO — Karen Lynnette York, 69, of New Buffalo, passed away at home after a battle with Alzheimer’s on October 15th, 2020.
John Michael York, 77, of New Buffalo passed away on October 26th, 2020, with his family by his side.
On September 6th, 1975, they were married in Chesterton, IN. They recently celebrated their 45th anniversary. Together they had 2 children Kerry (Jake) Frum of New Buffalo, MI, and John (Amy) York of Chicago, IL. Karen was affectionately known as Mor Mor and John as PaPa by their 3 grandsons Griffin, Beckett and Sullavan Frum.
Karen was born on January 16th, 1951, at Porter Memorial Hospital to Robert and Karin Olson. They preceded her in death as did a sister, Arlene Olson. Karen also has 1 brother, Ronald Olson. who survives in California.
John was born on July 29th,1943, to John and Florence York of Queens, New York. They preceded him in death along with his brother, James York.
Karen was a Girl Scout leader for many years, the owner and operator of Ollie’s Bile Shop, worked at New Buffalo Lumber and at Napa as a delivery driver along with John. He also worked at Bethlehem Steel for over 30 years.
Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will be held for both of them on Sunday November 1st at the American Legion Post 169 in New Buffalo from 1-5.
Donations can be made in their memory to Michiana Humana Society
722 SR 212 Michigan City, IN 46360 or Caring Circle of Lakeland 4025 Health Park Lane St. Joseph, MI 49085.
