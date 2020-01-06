SAWYER — Karen Marie Smith-Paraf, age 63, of Sawyer, died Friday, January 3, 2020, in the presence of her family.
Karen was born March 16, 1956, in Chicago, Illinois, to Christy “Chris” and Olga Rigoni. She married Corey Paraf February 23, 2007, in Cook County, Illinois.
Karen was an amazing woman that truly loved her family and friends, and always put them above herself. Her smile lit up rooms, and she spread love and laughter with everyone she encountered. Karen will be greatly missed by her loved ones, but her spirit will live on in each of them.
Karen is survived by her husband of twelve years, Corey Paraf of Sawyer; one daughter, Krystal (Dan) Smith-Rettich of Justice, Illinois; one son, Donald (Marylin Winkle) Smith of Los Angeles, California; one grandson, Abraham; twin granddaughters, Penelope and Willow; one sister, Rea Pietras of Chicago, Illinois; one cousin, Martha “Cookie” (Ray) Nelson of South Haven.
The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Karen to the Veteran’s Organization of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks.
Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.