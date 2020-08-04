MESICK, Mich. — Keith Leon Stickney, resident of Mesick, MI, formerly of New Buffalo, MI, died unexpectedly on July 23, 2020 at the age of 59.
Keith was born in Michigan City, IN, on March 23, 1961, to Robert Stickney and Ruth Gonder Stickney. He graduated from New Buffalo High School and worked for the City of New Buffalo for many years. He also worked with Groeb Farms as a beekeeper, and even kept a few hives as a hobby.
Keith is survived by his father, Robert Stickney, New Buffalo, MI; his sisters Karin (Dave) Talas, Tucson, AZ, and Linda Hokanson, St. Joseph, MI; his daughter Rachelle Marie Stickney, and three grandchildren. He is predeceased by his mother, Ruth (Gonder) Stickney; his brother, Kevin Lee Stickney; and his grandparents, Frank and Emma Gonder, Interlochen, MI and Henry and Florence Stickney, Mesick, MI.
