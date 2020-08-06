THREE OAKS — Kelvin Ward Standifer, age 47, of Three Oaks, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the comfort of his family’s presence.
He was born November 30, 1972, the youngest child born to James and Donna Standifer. He married Christine Marie Hora September 6, 2013 in Three Oaks. She survives.
Kelvin loved to hang out with family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and would go hunting, fishing, camping, and riding his motorcycle. Kelvin had worked for Tom Braden’s Plumbing as a plumber. He will be remembered for his whistling.
Kelvin will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Christine Standifer of Three Oaks; one son, Mark Standifer; three stepsons, Steven Huebner of Bridgman, Jeffrey Huebner and Tyler Huebner of Three Oaks; parents, James and Donna Standifer of Three Oaks; one grandson, Coleman; two brothers, Jolly Standifer of LaPorte, Indiana, Donnie Standifer of Spartanburg, South Carolina; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Mark Standifer.
Family and friends will gather for a memorial service on a date and at a time to be announced.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Kelvin be made to The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ann Arbor, 1600 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
