SAWYER — Kyle William Krumrie, age 55, of Sawyer, died peacefully, Saturday morning, November 16, 2019, in his residence in the comfort of his family’s presence.
He was born July 10, 1964 in Buchanan, Michigan to Alvin and Donna Krumrie. He married Diana Lynn Fritz in Benton Harbor, Michigan.
Kyle was a hard-working, big hearted man, and loved his beer.
Kyle will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Diana Krumrie of Sawyer; one son, Clay Krumrie of St. Joseph; one daughter, Ashley Fritz of Sawyer; four grandchildren, Hunter Thomas, Daniel Glaske, twins Violet Krumrie and Calvin Krumrie; his father, Alvin (Patricia) Krumrie of Sawyer; one sister, Cara (Jeffrey) Jensen of Chicago; two brothers, Mark Krumrie of South Bend, Brian Krumrie of Benton Harbor; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, 5791 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, Michigan 49125, with the Reverend Randy Lett officiating.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Kyle be made to either, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5791 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, Michigan 49125; or, Hospice at Home, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, Michigan, 49128. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
