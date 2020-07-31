SAWYER — LaVerne “Lovey” Grace Zeiger, age 90, of Sawyer, died peacefully Sunday, July 26, 2020.
She was born March 14, 1930 in Sawyer, Michigan, one of eight children raised by Richard and Ernestine Louise Scovel. She married Harold “Happy Hal” Raymond Zeiger on October 4, 1947. After 69 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on March 29, 2017.
Lovey was a 1947 graduate of New Troy High School. They owned and operated Zeiger Heating and Plumbing for over 60 years, where she was the secretary and bookkeeper.
Harold and Lovey loved to travel overseas. They were snowbirds, enjoying part of the year at their home in Florida. Lovey also enjoyed being a part of card clubs playing Bridge and Canasta. She was a proud member of the Sawyer Garden Club and the Home Extension Club. She was an avid golfer with membership in Chikaming Country Club.
Lovey was lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sawyer where she was baptized April 27, 1930 with her uncle, Louis Schmidt and Grace Erich as her sponsors. She was confirmed April 18, 1943 with her confirmation verse Psalm 26:8. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years and also served on the altar guild.
Lovey will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Marie Rice of Baroda; two grandsons, Jay Daniel (Kimberly Ann) Rice of Stevensville, James Tyler Rice of Baroda; two great granddaughters, Katie Heather Rice, Abbie Lynn Rice; sisters, Ruby May of West Virginia, Virginia Fryer of Sawyer, Mildred Dolezel of Sawyer, Arlene Harfert of New Troy; brothers, Robert Krieger of Bridgman; sister in law, Eleanor Morlock of Wisconsin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Lovey was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Raymond Zeiger; one son, Dean Raymond Zeiger; granddaughter, Heather Dawn Rice; one brother, Chester Krieger; her son-in-law, James Edward Rice; and her step brother Carter Scovel.
Please contact Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals for the arrangements at 269.756.3831 or wagnercares.com.
Lovey will be laid to rest with her husband in Riverside Cemetery, Chikaming Township.
The family prefers contributions be made in Lovey’s memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 5791 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, Michigan 49125.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
