THREE OAKS — Lisa Kay Henrich, age 43, of Three Oaks, died Monday, September 21, 2020 in the comfort of her family’s presence.
She was born September 24, 1976, in Michigan City, Indiana, the second of two daughters born to David and Dona Schlundt.
She married Daniel Henrich August 19, 2006 in their backyard in Three Oaks. Following the ceremony, on a busy Saturday afternoon, they went on a hayride complete with an antique farm tractor right down the middle of Elm Street. Lisa sat next to her new husband on a bale of hay waving to the people in downtown Three Oaks like she was the queen herself.
Lisa was born with a full head of black hair that stood straight up and a smile that lit up every room. She loved all things pink; Barbies, Care Bears, the Muppets and Strawberry Shortcake. She enjoyed swimming and was also known to play a mean game of football in the backyard with the neighborhood boys. She was in Girl Scouts, Cherub Choir and took piano lessons. As a teenager she was a hard-working student who played flute in the band, ran track, played basketball, sang in the choir, participated in Drama Club, Student Senate and was a member of The National Honor Society. Lisa was Salutatorian of the New Buffalo High School class of 1994 and went on to further her education at Lake Michigan College. She was a reporter for the New Buffalo Times, Harbor Country News, and the South County Gazette. She often took the pictures that accompanied her articles.
Lisa worked for Dwyer instruments, Hardings, Barney’s, New Buffalo Pharmacy, Dairy Queen, New Buffalo Animal Hospital, and many other places; always opting to work locally in an environment where she would be surrounded with people. She adored seeing her friends and neighbors where she worked and with her ever bubbly personality and kind uplifting spirit, even strangers found a friend Lisa. Lisa was fiercely devoted to her family, a very loving daughter, sister, aunt, and God mother. Lisa completely adored, loved and was dedicated to her husband. Lisa had complete unconditional love for her daughter, Abby, and she was a phenomenal mom. Lisa will be remembered as an incredible person, full of love, with a smile and a hug for everyone, a beautiful voice and a head full of gorgeous blonde curly hair.
Lisa will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of fourteen years, Daniel Henrich of Three Oaks; one daughter, Abigail Henrich of Three Oaks, her father and “bonus” mother, David and Alice Schlundt of Mishawaka, Indiana; one sister, Lori Petersen of New Buffalo; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dona Schlundt.
Family and friends will gather at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Three Oaks United Methodist Church, 2 East Sycamore Street, Three Oaks, Michigan 49031. Lisa will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Three Oaks.
The family prefers contributions in Lisa’s memory to be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 954 West Washington Boulevard #305, Chicago, Illinois 60607.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
