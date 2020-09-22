NEW BUFFALO — Lorraine Crakes, 87, of New Buffalo, MI passed away in her home on Sunday – September 20, 2020.
Cremation has taken place and private burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in New Buffalo, MI. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel – 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, MI.
Lorraine was born on March 7, 1933 in Michigan City, IN, to the late Samuel and Helen (Meding) Strutz. She was the former owner and operator of the Flower Basket in New Buffalo.
Lorraine is survived by her four children – Michael (Chris) Crakes of Three Oaks, MI, Gary (Soledad-Corradi) Crakes of Middle River, MD, Kimberly West of New Buffalo, MI, and Julie Gillette of Berrien Springs, MI; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Preceding Lorraine in death are brothers – George and John, and sisters – Marian and Dorothy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.