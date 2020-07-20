LAKESIDE — Louis Rafaj, age 92 of Lakeside, MI, passed away on July 17, 2020. He was born in Damborice, Czechoslovakia. In 1949, he escaped from communist Czechoslovakia and eventually immigrated to the United States.
He dedicated his life to music in service of the Catholic Church, playing the organ in Europe, Canada and the United States. He spent decades sharing his love of music with students in the classroom and through private lessons. He was a gifted musician who brought the joy of music to many. Music was his heart and soul.
Louis was a very hard-working man. He always had a positive attitude and a unique sense of humor. Beloved husband of 52 years of Anna Rafaj, nee Prikazsky. Dedicated Father of Rev. Elias Rafaj, Anna (Stuart) Rosenberg and Maria (Robert) McGill; Loving Grandfather of Alexis, David, Charlie, Andrew, Anthony, Monica, Joseph and Gabriela. Brother of Anezka Hamanova, Antonin (Ruzenka) Rafaj, and the late Marie Hanakova and Ludmila Vydenska. Uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass Friday, July 24, 2020, 10 A.M. at Czech Catholic Mission of Sts Cyril and Methodius, 9415 Rochester Avenue, Brookfield, Illinois, 60513. Interment Private Lakeside Cemetery, Lakeside, MI at 2:30 P.M. (EST).
Memorials appreciated to: Czech Catholic Mission of Sts Cyril and Methodius 9415 Rochester Ave., Brookfield, IL 60513.
For those of you who cannot attend or choose not to attend under the current circumstances, and would like to express your condolences to the family, please click on the link below and you can leave the family a message. If you wish to send a Mass, Card, Sympathy Card or correspondence to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o the Louis Rafaj Family. We will gladly forward it on to the Family.
Arrangements Entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com.
