GALIEN — Lucy Geraldine Mabry, age 99, of Galien, died peacefully, Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Lucy was born March 13, 1920, one of thirteen children to Thomas and Lucy Payne. She married Everett Franklin Mabry in 1938 in Bridgman, Michigan. He preceded her in death September 1989.
Lucy enjoyed crocheting, baking, gardening, and spending time with family at her Swan Lake property including her and Everett’s siblings. She took great pride in her home in Galien and lived there well into her 90’s. Lucy cherished living next door to her son and his family. Watching her great grandchildren grow brought her great joy.
Lucy will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one son, Larry (Beverly) Mabry of Three Oaks; one granddaughter, Shelley (Kelly) Branch of St. Joseph; one grandson, Chad (Tara) Mabry of Buchanan; fourteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Barbara Keller; one granddaughter, Tanya Stebbins; one great-grandson, Donovan Rogers, and her twelve siblings.
Family and friends will gather for a private memorial. Mrs. Mabry will be laid to rest in Galien Township Cemetery.
The family prefers contributions be made in Lucy’s memory to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan, 49085.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.