HOLLAND, Mich. — Maria L. Allen, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019, at her residence in Holland, Mich.
Maria was born March 20, 1957 in Owosso, Mich., to Donald Charles and Edith Lucille (Hier) Allen, both of whom preceded her in death. She worked as an LPN in long term patient care.
Maria is survived by her children, Corey Forrester, Arianne Fadder and Veronica Allen; her siblings, Nancy Wineapple, Janice Iwanowski, Brian (Donna) Allen, Angela (Melvin) Backus and Brad Allen; her grandchildren, Mercedie Saxe, Nathan Forrester, Paige Forrester, Melanee Forrester, Ethan Forrester, Shyanna Kalus, Haley Campbell, Bryce Campbell, Logan Campbell, Khloe Vigansky, Dakota Rogers, Cassandra Rogers and her great grandchildren, Landon Kaiser, Joshua Vanderaa, Alivia Kaiser and Owen Vanderaa and numerous nephews and neices.
Maria was preceded in death by her Nephew, Joshua Fox; her Niece, Nikki Allen; and great-nephew, William Allen.
In keeping with Maria’s wishes, she has been cremated. A joint celebration of life service for Maria and her recently deceased Mother will be held in June 2020 at the home of Angela and Melvin Backus in Three Oaks, Mich.
The family of Maria wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dykstra funeral home for their assistance during this difficult time. Online condolences may be left for the Allen family at www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
