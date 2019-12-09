HARBERT — Marianne DeAngelis, nee Hackman, 80, of Harbert, Michigan, and formerly of Lombard, Illinois, died peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born March 31, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois, to Fidelis and Ellen Hackman. She married Joseph P. De Angelis on November 28, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois. She and Joe raised seven children in Lombard, Illinois, where they were very involved in the St. Pius X religious education program and formed lifetime friendships through their St. Pius community group. While raising her children, Marianne worked full time as a nurse and returned to school to pursue a Master’s Degree in Anesthesia. She graduated in 1982 in the very first class of Rush University’s Nurse Anesthetist Master’s program. Marianne enjoyed many years of a rewarding career at Loyola Hospital in Maywood, IL.
Upon retiring, Marianne and Joe made a permanent residential move to their lake house on the beach in Harbert, Michigan. She was an active member of the River Valley Garden club and initiated the Chikaming Township Park and Preserve local community and donation garden, “The Planting Field.” She and Joe traveled extensively in their RV, while she worked as a traveling Nurse Anesthetist. She will be remembered for her love of family, community, cooking, sewing, sailing and her many arts. Marianne will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her 7 children, Mary Ellen (Steve) Meindl, Patricia DeAngelis, Amy DeAngelis, Suzanne (John) Fickle, Joseph (Claire) DeAngelis, David (Karen) DeAngelis, William (Carissa) DeAngelis; her grandchildren, Heather, Matthew, and Alexander Meindl, Connor, Dominic, and Cassidy DeAngelis, Garrett, Adam, Owen, and James Woodard, Andrea (Michael) Svetina and Alison DeAngelis, Ethan, Christian, and Giana DeAngelis, Marianna and Marcelo Diaz, Emma, Ava and Renae Fickle; and her brother Dr. Donald (Zona) Hackman, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 60 years, Joseph, her grandchildren Melissa Meindl and Morgan Woodard. Friends and family gathered Saturday, Dec 7, at Knollcrest Funeral Home, Lombard. Memorial Mass was at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice are appreciated.
