UNION PIER – Marie Kucera, 91 died peacefully at home, a previous resident of LaGrange, IL, and more recently of Union Pier, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Marie was born in the Czech Republic to the late Cyril and Marie Cahel. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kucera; loving mother of Joseph (Rita) Kucera of Burridge, IL., James (Paula) Kucera of Union Pier, MI., and Russell Kucera of Union Pier, MI., cherished grandmother of Marie and Benjamin Kucera, Kristine and Thomas Kucera; great grandmother of Marcello and Angela Kucera; dear sister of Anna Kovar and Bozena Plachy; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held on Friday November 6th from 10-11 am with funeral mass that followed at The Czech Mission Church 9415 Rochester Ave Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment was at Woodlawn Memorial Park Forest Park, IL.
