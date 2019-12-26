NEW BUFFALO — Marion List Tindale Reinhart Meyer, 88, of New Buffalo, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso.
Marion was born in Chicago, Ill., on September 15, 1931, to Jean Baptiste and Marion (Rountree) Reinhart.
On March 25, 1951 in Niles, Mich., she married Dr. Robert C. Meyer, who passed away on March 25, 2018. Surviving are her beloved daughters, Heidi (Chris) Wilheim of Florida and Wendy (Dave) Prym of Wheaton, Ill.; grandchildren Brigitte (Lucus) Lyons of NC and Derek (Lauren) Jones of Texas; and 2 great-grandchildren, Aidan and Miranda.
Marion equally loved to host family and friends at her home and travel to new places. She found great joy singing and playing the organ in her church choir. Possessed of a quick wit, Marion was an avid reader, who wrote poetry, routinely beat her family at Scrabble, and fearlessly completed The New York Times Sunday crossword each week with a pen.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Wendy Meyer, 2900 Monroe Street, La Porte, IN 46350; the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830; or the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.