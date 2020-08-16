THREE OAKS — Marisue Hojnacki, age 69, of Three Oaks, died peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020.
She was born May 12, 1951 in Forest Park, Illinois, to Joseph and Eleanor Scafidi. She married Michael John Hojnacki August 14, 1971, in Forest Park, Illinois. He preceded her in death in 2007.
Marisue was a former editor/reporter/photographer for South County Gazette which she owned at one time with her husband, Michael. She was also an avid artist, dancer, and patron of the local arts.
Marisue will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her late husband’s family and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Robin Hojnacki; her brother, Richard Scafidi; her father, Joseph Scafidi; and her mother, Eleanor Scafidi.
Mrs. Hojnacki was laid to rest in a private family ceremony in Lakeside Cemetery in Union Pier, Michigan.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Mary be made to Harbor Arts, 107 Generations Drive, Post Office Box 202, Three Oaks, Michigan 49128, or, The American Cancer Society, 4608 West Main Street, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49006.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.