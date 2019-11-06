SAWYER — Mary Jane Gnodtke, 85, of Sawyer, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Michigan City, Ind.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Monday, November 11, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5791 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, with Reverend Randy D. Lett officiating. Friends may meet with the family Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Bridgman. Burial will be at New Troy Cemetery, New Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 247, Sawyer, MI 49125. Send flowers to the family and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Mary Jane was born Sunday, February 25, 1934, in South Bend, Ind., the daughter of the late Milton Jay and Florence Mabel (Straub) Frame. On August 30, 1958, she married Carl F. Gnodtke and he preceded her in death on May 29, 2000. Mary Jane was active in the Republican Women’s Club of Berrien County. She also was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Sawyer, the Ladies Aid and the Berrien County Farm Bureau. Mary Jane was a special angel because of her care giving for her son Charlie, her mother, and her mother-in-law Blondena Lindberg.
Mary Jane is survived by her children: Julie (Anthony) Krumroy, Jacqueline (Simon) Blackwell, Calvin Gnodtke, Lora L. (Michael) Freehling; grandchildren: Nichol (Casey) Downey, Ashley (Harley) Garey, Chad Krumroy, Mason Freehling, Olivia Freehling, Breanne Blackwell, Jake Blackwell; great grandchildren: Benjamin, Noah, Caleb; sister: Lois Grier; and numerous friends, including the ladies who helped pattern Charlie for many years.
Mary Jane was also preceded by a son: Charles F. Gnodtke in 1985; and a sister: Kathleen Whitmer in 2015.
