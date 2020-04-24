TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Mary Judith Krueger, age 78, of Townsend, Tennessee, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Townsend, Tennessee.
Judy, the daughter of Frank and Germaine (Mulholland) Maguire, was born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 14, 1942. She was a 1960 graduate of New Buffalo High School and a 1964 graduate of Mundelein College with a degree in Secondary Education and English.
Judy’s first teaching position was at John F. Kennedy High School in Chicago, Illinois. Her passion for education led her to positions at Bridgman High School, New Buffalo High School, The Kaleidoscope Preschool and Childcare, and St. Mary of the Lake Catholic School. In 1981, Judy graduated from Valparaiso University with a Masters Degree in Education. She then became principal of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic School for the next 25 years. She retired to her beloved Smoky Mountains in Townsend, Tennessee in 2008.
Judy was an active parishioner at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church until her retirement and an active parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Townsend, Tennessee from 2008 until her death. Judy was an avid reader leading her to many Bible studies and book clubs. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, hiking, music, volunteering at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center and serving the Townsend community in any way she could. She loved picnics at Waterrock Knob and rides through Cades Cove enjoying every bit of nature that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park provided.
Judy was united in marriage to Butch Krueger on July 10, 1965, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Oak Park, Illinois. They would’ve celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this July. Surviving is her sister, Mary (Brian) Sullivan of Ocala, Florida; her sister-in-law, Georgia (Ronald) Stella of Holland, Michigan; her children, Kerry (Tony) McKinney of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Katy (Jon) VanPelt of New Buffalo, Michigan, Amy (Edward) Fidler of New Buffalo, Michigan, George (Amber) Krueger of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Kelly (Brian) Collins of Mukwonago, Wisconsin; fourteen grandchildren, Shannon (William) Cook, Sarah VanPelt, Riley VanPelt, Maggie McKinney, Kristen VanPelt, Thomas McKinney, Jacob Fidler, Matthew Fidler, Aubrey Kiger, Sam Collins, Allie Krueger, Ben Collins, Brady Krueger and Frank Collins; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Germaine Maguire, and her sister, Patricia Maguire.
A private celebration of life with immediate family will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Smith Funeral and Cremation Services, Maryville, Tennessee. Judy will have a funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Townsend, Tennessee (date to be determined). A celebration of life service and Rosary will be held at Pobocik Funeral Home in Three Oaks, Michigan (date to be determined). Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, New Buffalo, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont, 9275 Tremont Road, Townsend, TN 37882 or the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, P.O. Box 268, Townsend, TN 37882-0268. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
