THREE OAKS — Michael Lewis “Mike” Heckathorn, 77, of Three Oaks, died Saturday, October 24, 2020.
He was born April 24, 1943, in Three Oaks to Milburn “Mick” and Rosemary (Kramer) Heckathorn. He married Donna Day DeWaters August 7, 1965, in Three Oaks. Mike and Donna lived in various places, ultimately coming back home to the Three Oaks area to raise their family.
Mike attended school in Three Oaks, graduating in 1961. He played several sports, excelling in basketball and golf. He also attended Ferris State College and then graduated from Western Michigan University with a degree in education. While at Ferris, Mike was able to play several seasons with the men’s basketball team.
For over 17 years, Mike was involved in teaching at the high school level and coached basketball for many years at the high school and junior college level. When Mike left teaching, he began a second career in banking with the Bank of Three Oaks. He was one of the founders of Alliance Bank and eventually became president before it was sold to Horizon Bank.
Growing up, Mike was a member of St. John’s Church in Three Oaks. Mike was a past member of Chikaming Open Lands and was also a long-time member and past president of Chikaming Country Club, where he spent many enjoyable moments. Even when his health prevented him from playing golf, he still enjoyed just being at the golf course for several hours each day.
Mike will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Donna Heckathorn of Three Oaks; two sons, Jason (Cathy) Heckathorn of Three Oaks and Justin (Kristine) Heckathorn of Grand Rapids; six grandchildren, Kendall, Carson, Devon, Natalyn, Joslyn and Micah; one sister, Lynda (Rick) Whitfield of Hobe Sound, Florida; one sister in law, Christine (Rick) Quinn of Charleston, South Carolina; one nephew, Aaron (Christine) Quinn of Charleston, South Carolina; one great nephew, Owen; one great niece, Emma; and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother in law, Rick Carroll; and one niece, Ashley Carroll.
The family will observe a private remembrance at this time. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at a later date and time, to be announced, when it is safer for everyone to attend.
Mr. Heckathorn will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Three Oaks.
The family prefers contributions in Mike’s memory be made to Three Oaks Township Public Library, 3 North Elm Street, Three Oaks, Michigan 49128, or, Chikaming Open Land, 12291 Red Arrow Highway, Sawyer, Michigan 49125, or, American Diabetes Association, 1550 East Beltline SE, Suite 250, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49306, or, American Heart Association, 3940 Peninsular Drive SE, Suite 180, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
