FOREST CITY, N.C. — Nicole Chalmers, age 41, of Forest City, N.C., and formerly of Bridgman, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her residence in her mother's loving arms.
Nicole was born April 14, 1978, in Saint Joseph, Michigan, to Robin Dolezel of Bridgman, Michigan, and her father, Samuel Chalmers, also of Bridgman.
Nicole worked at West Rock Industries and was an animal lover. She was an avid Chicago sports fan, which included the Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks and was also a fan of all Notre Dame athletics. She was especially excited to see the Cubs win the World Series. Nicole enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, country music and working on puzzles.
In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memory include her partner, Makayla Gordon; stepfather, Al Zemola; two brothers, Sam Chalmers, Jr. (Melody) of Tunica, Michigan, and Tony Chalmers of Three Oaks, Michigan; grandmother, Mildred Dolezel of Sawyer, Michigan; grandparents, Bob and Wynona Chalmers of Bridgman. She is also survived by three aunts, Cheryl Dolezel, Michele Kiel (Rick) and Sue Busse (Dennis); two uncles, Jim Dolezel, Gary Chalmers and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jean Dolezel and several of her fur babies.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Nicole’s life will be held later this summer when we can all be together again.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.