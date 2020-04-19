NEW BUFFALO — Pastor James Bouslog, 66, of New Buffalo, MI, went to be with his glorious Lord and Savior Thursday, April 16, 2020. A wonderful husband, loving father and proud grandfather that will be greatly missed.
He was born December 30, 1953, in Elwood, IN, to Jack Richard and Rosa Marie (Bryant) Bouslog.
Jim attended Madison Heights High School with many of his friends and graduated in 1972. He met his wife Louann in 1969, his freshman year of high school. Jim graduated from Maranatha Baptist Bible college in Watertown, WI, in 1980 and attended two years of Seminary School. The Lord blessed Jim and Louann with five wonderful children and twelve precious grandchildren.
Jim was fortunate enough to travel to several countries for mission work. Telling others about Jesus Christ was very near and dear to his heart. He exemplified the love of Christ to others everywhere he went.
Jim served as Associate Pastor in Watertown, WI, as well as West Hartford, CT. He served as Senior Pastor in Watseka, IL, and was currently serving at Bible Baptist Church in New Buffalo, MI, for the last 23 years.
Jim enjoyed serving on the staff at Lakeview Funeral Home for the last ten years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, but especially his grandchildren. They spent many hours fishing, boating, hiking, and riding scooters. Jim was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and was able to recently attend the season opener for the 100th season.
Jim and Louann shared almost 49 years of marriage and were blessed to live life and serve Christ together side by side.
Jim loved life and was a shining light to all that were blessed to know him. He was loved by all who met him and he genuinely cared about people. Jim’s goal in life was to share Christ to others, so they could be assured of a home in Heaven.
On August 28, 1971, at Eastland Christian Church, in Anderson, Indiana, he married his sweetheart and love of his life, Louann (Bassemer) Bouslog, who survives.
Also surviving are his greatly loved children, Pastor Mark (Lori) Bouslog of Wyoming, MI, Michelle (Ryan) Hobart and Marsha (Barry) Hooker, both of Bloomington, IL, Melissa Bouslog of La Porte, IN, and Melanie Bouslog of Bloomington, IL; beloved brother, Randy (Tracy) Bouslog of Anderson, IN; his treasured grandchildren, Ashtyn Bouslog, Garrett Hooker, Stephen Bouslog, Landyn Baker, Cole Hobart, Jaiden Baker, Hoyt Hobart, Lily Tevoert and Baby Lake Hobart; and his extended treasured grandchildren, Alaysha Smith, Elijah and Adam Ferrell.
Preceding in death were his parents, Jack Bouslog and Rosa Bouslog Bruce; paternal grandparents, Earl and Mary Bouslog; maternal grandparents, Cecil and Dora Bryant; beloved brother, Fred Bouslog; precious infant nephew, Joshua Bouslog; and in-laws, Jack and Beverly Bassemer.
A private graveside service will be held at Elwood Cemetery, Elwood, IN. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, IN (219) 362-3100 is caring for arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL, 60674 in loving memory of Pastor James Bouslog.
