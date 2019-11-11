LAKESIDE — Phyllis Marion Pollitt, 86, of Lakeside, died peacefully Saturday, November 2, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving daughters.
She was born on August 28, 1933, the oldest daughter of Hosea and Carol Gropp. She was married to Robert Pollitt for 52 years. He preceded her in death May 2005.
Phyllis’ greatest joys came from family, friends and her love for the Lord at Lakeside United Methodist Church. She enjoyed a long and fulfilling life supporting her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Steinborn, Rebecca (John) Hartley, Roberta Pollitt and Karen (Seth) Palenske; siblings, Louis (Jane) Gropp of New York and Marlene Coar of New Buffalo; 5 grandchildren, Robinson (Annie) Smith, Bryce and Autumn Hartley, Brittney and Jasmine Palenske; 2 great-grandsons, Liam and Finley Smith.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and her sister, Judith Dixon.
A private family service at the Lakeside Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
