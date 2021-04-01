THREE OAKS — Rev. Russell Thomas Panico, Sr., 87, of Three Oaks, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, April 1, 2021, at New Troy Grace Brethren Church. Burial was at Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Memorial contributions may be given towards the needs of the family or to New Troy Grace Brethren Church, 13310 California Road, PO Box 67, New Troy, MI 49119.
Russell was born on August 7, 1933 in Hicksville, OH, to the late James and Mary Elizabeth (Everett) Panico. He was raised by his foster parents, Norbert (Bill) and Myrtle Everett. He married Kathryn Ann Turney on June 28, 1959, in South Bend at Portage Methodist Church.
Russell graduated from Bluffton Mennonite College, Bluffton, OH. He was ordained on July 5, 1974 and served at several Churches in Northwest Ohio. He accepted the pastorate of Olivet Congregational Church, Independent, in 1975 and retired in 2013. He served 50 years as a Pastor sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
He is also retired from Heath Company in St. Joseph. He enjoyed reading, geography,gardening, canoeing, fishing, camping, big-game/deer hunting, reloading ammunition and caring for his horses, cats and dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Kay and 4 children: Mitzy (Jonathan) White, Mindy (Ronald) Burns, Marny (David) Davis, Russell (Robin) Panico, Jr.; two grandchildren: Gina Panico and Carson Panico, two great grandchildren: Airalynn Munson and Airelle Munson.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents, foster parents, 3 brothers: Jim, Jack, Norbert
“Andy” Panico and a sister: Marcella Panico Scott.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy, Bridgman.
