Rita K. Schroeder

Born 11-13-1963,
Died Feb. 18, 2020
LAKESIDE — Rita was one of a kind! She grew up in Lakeside with her 4 brothers and a cast of characters. You could spot her head of hair on warm summer days as she hit the Union Pier and Lakeside beaches. She loved cruising in her 66 Plymouth Fury and 76 Chevy Laguna. If you heard music, Rita was usually the source of it because she loved sharing it with others.
She enjoyed landscaping and gardening because it brought her closer to nature. Her therapy dog Jake was one of her best friends and you often saw him in the passenger seat sitting up as if he were a real person.
Rita lived for the day, looking back it seems she made the right choice. She passed away from cancer after a 2-year fight, with her daughter Samantha by her side. She loved Samantha and poured every bit of life into her.
Goodbye Reetz! Until we all meet again.
Rita was preceded by her brother Johnny, mother Mary Jo and father Richard.
She’s survived by her daughter Samantha, brothers Brian (Lisa), Rick (Coreen), Paul (Jen) and nephews Zachary, Coleman, Braxton & Brody.
There will be a “Life of Rita” celebration at 16055 Three Oaks Rd., Three Oaks, MI, starting at 1:45 until the wee hours on Leap Day February 29th, 2020.
