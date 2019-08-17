LAPORTE, Ind. — Rita Mary Matz, age 89, of LaPorte, Indiana, died peacefully in her residence Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019, in the comfort of her family’s presence.
She was born April 22, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, the fourth of seven children of Joseph and Mary Stanislawski. She married Billy James Matz February 11, 1950. After more than forty-five years of marriage, he preceded her in death September 18, 1995.
Rita will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Matz (Christian) Herzog, Margaret Mary McLaughlin; four grandchildren, Michael Patrick McLaughlin, Kimberly Ann (Derek) Amor, Renee Marie (Gregory) Amor, Mathew William McLaughlin; three great grandchildren, Blake Amor, and twins, Charlee Amor and Steven Amor; one brother, Chester “Teets” (Chris) Stanislawski; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son, William Matz, one sister, Jean Pajkos, and three brothers, Henry Stanislawski, Marion Stanislawski and her twin, Edwin Stanislawski.
Family and friends will gather Monday, August 19, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. (Michigan Time) in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks, Michigan.
Mrs. Matz will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Billy, in Posey Chapel Cemetery in LaPorte, Indiana.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
