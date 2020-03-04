Robert Allen Westbrook

Michigan City, IN (46360)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.