March 3, 1950 - March 3, 2020
BRIDGMAN — Robert Allen Westbrook of Bridgman entered into his heavenly home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, on his 70th birthday.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Lake Michigan Christian Center, 9955 Church Street, Bridgman, with Reverend Erik Gustafson officiating. Friends may meet with the family from 1 - 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to Lake Michigan Christian Center, Bridgman. Send flowers to the service and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Robert was born March 3, 1950, in Winter Haven, Florida, the son of the late Thomas Verbon and Nettie Jane (Sliter) Westbrook. Robert enjoyed family, fishing and serving at his church.
Survivors include his children: Amanda (Joe) Moore, Jamie Johnston and Anastasia (Brad) Berry; 12 grandchildren and two great grandchildren; brothers: Mike Westbrook and Terry (Barb) Westbrook.
Robert was also preceded in death by his sister Vickie Gosnick.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremations Service, 9191 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman.
