Robert J. Diehl, 93, formerly of New Troy, passed away, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Spectrum Health-Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.
Private burial will take place at New Troy Cemetery in New Troy. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations in Bob’s name may be made to St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center or the Baroda American Legion. Those wishing to sign Bob’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Bob was born January 17, 1927, in Emmettsburg, Iowa, to Daniel & Mary (Beck) Diehl, Sr. He graduated from Cassopolis High School after serving his country in the United States Navy during WWII. On December 6, 1947, he married the former Norma Payne.
Bob owned & operated Bob’s Barber Shop in New Troy for 30 years before starting his second career as a machinist at F.P Rosback Co. in St. Joseph where he worked for several years.
As a younger man, Bob was active in competitive skeet shooting. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to Alaska, boating, fishing, camping, and playing Euchre at the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center. Bob was a member of the Baroda American Legion and formerly of New Troy American Legion.
Bob is survived by two daughters - Vickie (Michael) Hamilton of St. Joseph, Roberta Case of Sister Lakes; two grandchildren - Janice (Jason) Shei, Jay (Amanda) Case; five great-grandchildren - Sidney, Sara, A.J., Scott & Staci; sister-in-law Sherin Diehl; and a special niece - (Leroy) Rosenthal of Three Oaks. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Norma on January 15, 2013, his daughter Cathryn Diehl on Nov. 4, 2003, son-in-law H. James Case, and by siblings - Mary Kay Westgate, Daniel Diehl, Jr., & James Diehl.
