THREE OAKS — Robert Michael Brown, age 67, of Three Oaks, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020.
He was born August 27, 1952 the youngest of six children of John and Eunice Brown. He married Teri Rae Edgecomb January 3, 1986, in Bridgman, Michigan.
Bob was a life-long resident of Three Oaks, was an avid golfer, and spent much of his retirement traveling around the U.S. researching his family’s history. Music was Bob’s passion in life. He played the piano and sang in his church’s choir. He was also a member of the Southshore Concert Band in Benton Harbor, Michigan, since its start in 1992. He played both the trumpet and the euphonium. Bob was a draftsman and CAD designer for Weldun/Whirlpool for over thirty years. He also drove bus for River Valley Schools. To say he was a life-long fan of the Chicago White Sox is an understatement.
Bob will be greatly missed by family and friends. He leaves his wife of thirty-four years, Teri Brown of Three Oaks; his only child, Katie (Justin Berry) Schmidt of Three Oaks, Michigan; two stepchildren, Erin Salisbury of Loveland, Colorado, Jason Salisbury of Baroda, Michigan; five grandchildren, Lexi (Beck) Williamson, Matthew Schmidt, Austin Salisbury, Emily Berry, Freya Madson; two sisters, Lois Hansen of Chelsea, Michigan, Catherine (David) Harrison of Chattanooga, Tennessee; two brothers, Richard (Penny) Brown of Waterford, Michigan, Roy (Joan) Brown of Three Oaks, Michigan; one sister in law, Maryellen Brown of Fennimore, Wisconsin; his mother in law, Janet Edgecomb of Three Oaks; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Brown.
Family and friends will gather Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Mr. Brown will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Three Oaks.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Robert be made to either, Southshore Concert Band, Post Office Box 939, Bridgman, Michigan 49106, or, Harbor Country Mission, 9600 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman, Michigan 49106.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, Michigan, 49128. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.